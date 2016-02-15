ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

This weekend brings dangerous heat and lots of sunshine. Expect morning lows in the mid to upper 70s followed by mostly sunny afternoons and highs in the upper 90s. The biggest concern will be heat index values that will range from 100° to as high as 111°. Stay safe in the heat this weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies and hot. Heat index values as high as 107°. South winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 98°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and humid. South winds from 5-10 mph.

LOW: 76°

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and hot. A heat index as high as 106°. South winds from 10-20 mph.

HIGH: 97°

