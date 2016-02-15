ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Increasing clouds overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. After some morning clouds and patchy fog, expect a mostly sunny and very hot Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but heat index values will be around 105 degrees.

DETAILED FORECAST-



TONIGHT:

Overnight clouds and patchy fog. South wind at 10 mph.

LOW: 77°

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot. A heat index of 107°. South to southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 100°

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny. A heat index of 106 degrees. Southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 97°

