ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST
Increasing clouds overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. After some morning clouds and patchy fog, expect a mostly sunny and very hot Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but heat index values will be around 105 degrees.
DETAILED FORECAST-
TONIGHT:
Overnight clouds and patchy fog. South wind at 10 mph.
LOW: 77°
SATURDAY:
Mostly sunny and hot. A heat index of 107°. South to southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
HIGH: 100°
SUNDAY:
Partly sunny. A heat index of 106 degrees. Southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.
HIGH: 97°
© 2018 KVUE