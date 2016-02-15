ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Patchy fog will be an issue this morning but clearing up by late morning. Partly sunny skies will be in place this afternoon with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s. An isolated shower will be possible, but mainly for areas south and east of Austin. Above average temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the upper 90s but it will feel like 105+ with the heat index.

DETAILED FORECAST-



TODAY:

Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain. Heat index: 103°. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 94°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and humid. South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 92°

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and hot. A heat index of 108°. South wind at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 98°

