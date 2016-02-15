ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Cloudy skies with patchy areas of fog overnight. An isolated shower will be possible. Morning clouds and fog, then partly cloudy and warmer Thursday. An isolated shower will be possible, but mainly for areas south and east of Austin. Hot and humid Friday and this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s, but it will feel like 105+ with the heat index.

DETAILED FORECAST-



TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies with patchy fog. A 20% chance of rain. East wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 73°

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 92°

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. A heat index of 107 degrees. Southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 97°

