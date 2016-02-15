JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Cooler weather will dominate on Monday near the average of 93 degrees. Expect a cloudy start with breezy winds gusting between 15 to 20 mph. A 30% chance of rain threat will be possible today across the Austin metro. Best chance of rain will fall east of I-35 and the Austin metro. Otherwise, mainly sunny and hot for the week ahead with highs mainly in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will again rage into the lower 100s.

DETAILED FORECAST-

MONDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, with a 30% chance of scattered showers. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

HIGH: 93°

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies, balmy, with a 10% chance of isolated shower. Southeast winds around 10-15 mph.

LOW: 76°

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny skies with 10% isolated shower threat. South winds around 10 mph.

HIGH: 96°

