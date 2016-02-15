JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Scattered rain showers to begin the morning Sunday with overcast skies and much cooler weather for the remainder of the day. Daytime highs will run some 10 to 15 degrees below the normal as the frontal boundary pushes south across the area. Monday will bring a couple more isolated showers to the Austin metro but nothing severe nor heavy is in the forecast. We catch a break on Tuesday which seems to be the best travel day of the week ahead of Thanksgiving. Mainly sunny skies for Tuesday with daytime highs pushing mid 60s with a northeasterly breeze. Wednesday reignites some shower activity but exits the area for Thanksgiving Day. It will be quite mild in the mid 60s for Turkey Day with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

DETAILED FORECAST-

SUNDAY:

Overcast skies with a few morning showers but overall quiet and dreary. North winds at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 57°

TONIGHT:

Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance for patchy rain. North winds at 10 mph.

LOW: 42°

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies. A 20% isolated rain. North winds from 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 56°

