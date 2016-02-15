ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A clear sky overnight. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Austin, but most locations outside of downtown will record a light freeze overnight. Other than some high clouds, we'll be mainly sunny and milder Thursday and Friday afternoon with highs back in the 60s. High temperatures will return to the 70s on Saturday. Our next cold front will move through the area Sunday afternoon with a chance of showers. Breezy and cooler Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Scattered rain chances, and highs in the 50s and 60s, are expected Monday through Wednesday of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and cold. A calm wind overnight.

LOW: 33°

THURSDAY:

Mainly sunny skies. South wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 64°

FRIDAY:

Mainly sunny skies. Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 68°

