ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

After a light freeze this morning, mostly sunny skies will allow for a pleasant afternoon with highs in the 60s. It won't be as cold tonight, lows will be in the 40s as we enter a warming trend. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees tomorrow and upper 70s through the end of the week. We remain quite dry this week with only Isolated showers possible Friday night into early Saturday morning.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies. South winds around 5 mph.

HIGH: 64°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies and chilly. South winds around 5 mph.

LOW: 44°

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and a bit warmer. South winds from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 70°

© 2018 KVUE-TV