ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Increasing clouds and cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Cloudy skies and colder Saturday with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Mid 50s with patchy rain possible on Sunday. A strong cold front will blast through the area on Monday with a 60% chance of rain. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s by Monday afternoon. A light freeze is possible Monday night for the Hill Country and an area wide freeze is possible Tuesday night, including a low of 32 degrees in Austin by Wednesday morning.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Turning cloudy. Northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 43°

SATURDAY:

Cloudy skies. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 50°

SUNDAY:

Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. East-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 55°

