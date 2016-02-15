JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Cloudy skies and colder Saturday with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs expected to be in the mid 50s with patchy rain possible on Veterans Day Sunday. A strong cold front will blast through the area on Monday with a 70% chance of rain. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s by Monday afternoon. A light freeze is possible Monday night for the Hill Country and an area wide freeze is possible Tuesday night, including a low of around 32 degrees in Austin by Wednesday morning.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Lingering clouds and chilly temperatures. East-northeast wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 51°

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies. East wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 44°

SUNDAY:

Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. East wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 55°

