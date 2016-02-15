ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Clear and cold tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect through Wednesday morning. Lows will be below freezing in the 20s in most locations. Sunny, dry and cool tomorrow with highs in the low 50s. Although Austin will be just above freezing Wednesday night, most places outside of Austin will record another freeze. High temperatures will return to the low 60s by Thursday afternoon.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and cold. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 29°

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny skies. Not as breezy. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 54°

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies. Southwest wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 63°

© 2018 KVUE-TV