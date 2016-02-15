ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight through 10am Tuesday for most counties in the KVUE viewing area, including all of the Austin Metro. Everyone in the Hill Country will record a freeze tonight through Tuesday morning. Expect to be at or below freezing for about 7 hours. All of Williamson County and most of Hays, Caldwell and Travis County will freeze tonight. Georgetown will be at or below freezing for about 5 hours, whereas Austin may only freeze for an hour or less. Most of Bastrop, Lee and Milam County will freeze tonight. Expect to be at or below freezing for about 2 to 3 hours. Fayette County is not included in the freeze warning, and most locations may be near, but just above freezing. A clear sky will allow for an area-wide freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most locations will be in the 20s. A light freeze will even be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Because most of the moisture will be south of the area, no winter precipitation is expected at this time.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies, breezy and cold. North wind at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 32°

TUESDAY:

Clearing skies, breezy and cold. North wind at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 44°

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and cool. North wind at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 50°

© 2018 KVUE-TV