NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and light rain developing late overnight and lingering into Friday morning. Clouds are expected to clear into Friday afternoon as temperatures climb quite a bit, into the mid 70s. Even warmer for Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front moves into the area by Sunday dropping temperatures in the 50s/60s the next several days after. Rain chances through the next week are slim to none.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing late overnight. South winds around 5 mph.

LOW: 51°

FRIDAY:

Patchy morning fog and light rain, then clearing skies and mild in the afternoon. West winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 75°

SATURDAY:

A mix of sun and clouds. South winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 77°

