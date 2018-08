NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Mainly clear tonight and warm tonight. Lots of sunshine with hot temperatures through the rest of August with afternoon highs climbing to or above 100 degrees each day!

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies. South winds from 5-10 mph.

LOW: 77°

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 101°

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 101°

