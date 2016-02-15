ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight through 10 am this morning. Highs will only be in the mid 40s with clear skies this afternoon. An area-wide freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most locations will be in the 20s. A light freeze will even be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the start of the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Next chance of rain will be Sunday into the start of next week with isolated rain chances possible.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Sun breaks out for afternoon. Otherwise, breezy and cold. North wind at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 44°

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies, breezy and cold. North wind at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 28°

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and cool. North wind at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 52°

