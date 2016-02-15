ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 am this morning. Lows are below freezing in the 20s for most locations. Austin has officially had it's first freeze of the season this morning. Clear sunny skies today with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will still be about 20 degrees below average. Most places outside of Austin will record another freeze tonight although Austin will be just above freezing with lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures gradually warm up through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s by Thursday afternoon.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Sunny skies and warmer but still below average. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 53°

TONIGHT:

Clear and cold. A light freeze possible for areas Austin. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 34°

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies and pleasant. Southwest wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 63°

