JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A pleasant mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs around 100 degrees. The only rain chance we have today is a spotty shower for our eastern counties, but expect mainly dry conditions. Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 10% chance of rain, but mainly for areas east of Austin. Highs will be near 100 degrees through the weekend with a spotty shower possible around the area with a 10% likelihood of occurrence.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain. Heat index value of 104°. East-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 101°

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear night yet nice. East-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 76°

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 100°

