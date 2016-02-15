JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST
A pleasant mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs around 100 degrees. The only rain chance we have today is a spotty shower for our eastern counties, but expect mainly dry conditions. Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 10% chance of rain, but mainly for areas east of Austin. Highs will be near 100 degrees through the weekend with a spotty shower possible around the area with a 10% likelihood of occurrence.
DETAILED FORECAST-
TODAY:
Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain. Heat index value of 104°. East-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 101°
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear night yet nice. East-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
LOW: 76°
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
HIGH: 100°