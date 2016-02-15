NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Hot, humid with little to no rain chances to speak of in the coming week. Just the news you wanted to hear, right? Kidding aside, heat indices will continue to be dangerously hot peaking around 105 degrees each afternoon. Continue to take it easy in the coming days.

DETAILED FORECAST-

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and patchy fog late. Southeast winds from 5-10 mph.

LOW: 77°

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny skies. Heat index of 105 degrees. Southeast winds from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 97°

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Heat index of 105 degrees. Southeast winds from 10-20 mph.

HIGH: 98°

