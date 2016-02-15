ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A tropical disturbance remains just off the Texas coast this morning. This will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next several day. The majority of the rain will be in place Monday-Wednesday with lingering showers through Friday. Rainfall accumulation could add up to 1 to 3 inches over the next 7 days, with isolated higher amounts of 4-7 inches possible south and east of the metro. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s for the majority of the week with lots of cloud coverage. Skies will clear up just in time for weekend with highs returning to the 90s.



DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Cloudy and humid with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. East wind from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 88°



TONIGHT:

Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. East-southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

LOW: 73°



TUESDAY:

Cloudy with showers and storms likely. A 70% chance of rain. East winds from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 84°





© 2018 KVUE