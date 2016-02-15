ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Above average temperatures return with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 70s this afternoon with breezy winds. Even warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s. An isolated rain chance is possible Friday night ahead of the next front that will push through early Saturday morning but most will stay dry. This front is moving in from the Pacific so it won't bring much of a cooldown for the weekend. Highs will remain in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

DETAILED FORECAST-

WEDNESDAY:

A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy south winds at 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

HIGH: 71°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. South winds at 10 mph.

LOW: 56°

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy skies and warmer. South winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 78°

© 2018 KVUE-TV