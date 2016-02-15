ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and light rain developing late overnight and lingering into Friday morning. Clouds are expected to clear into Friday afternoon as temperatures climb quite a bit, into the mid 70s. Even warmer for Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front moves into the area by Sunday dropping temperatures in the 50s/60s the next several days after. Rain chances through the next week are slim to none.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Morning clouds and light rain, then clearing skies and a warm afternoon. West winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 75°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. South winds from 5-10 mph.

LOW: 49°

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm. South winds from 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 78°

© 2018 KVUE-TV