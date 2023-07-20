Majority of Central Texas under 'extreme' drought, latest drought monitor shows

As suspected, drought conditions worsening across the region due to a lack of precipitation

AUSTIN, Texas — We've reached Thursday, which only can mean one thing: the new drought monitor has been released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

According to the latest data, much of Central Texas has regressed into extreme drought as we are in the midst of the driest stretch of the year on average. At this point last week, we had areas along and west of I-35 in severe drought as opposed to extreme drought. Additionally, portions of Blanco and Gillespie counties, including Fredericksburg and the City of Blanco, are now in an exceptional drought, which is the highest drought category.

What's more is that the majority of the regression was inside the Highland Lakes system, and lake levels have trended in the wrong direction (lower) as a result. Lake Travis is now at 43% whereas Lake Buchanan is at 58%.

While we are officially in an El Niño pattern, its full effects are not felt until this coming Fall and Winter when we expect to be cooler and wetter than average, which should alleviate the drought situation, possibly entirely.

Another effect this drought will have is an increased fire risk from the abnormally dry ground, combined with modest winds. We are expecting high to very high fire danger for Thursday, as well as Friday and into the weekend.

However, there *might* be some hope on the horizon. It is that the subtropical area of high pressure known as a "heat dome" will shift off back to the west, toward the Four Corners region as well as the Rocky Mountains, weakening as it does. This could allow for a couple of weak disturbances to introduce mainly isolated rain chances, but a disturbance coming in for Sunday could bring in a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered storms, which may not amount to much.

