Another hot UT football game ahead

Temperatures could be in the mid-90s as UT faces Kansas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday is gameday for the Longhorns as they get ready to take on the Kansas Jayhawks, and it'll be a hot one for that 2:30 kickoff at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

We'll have temperatures getting into the low-to-mid 90s, but thankfully it will not be as hot as previous UT home games, such as the one against Rice to open the regular season.

Clouds are expected to increase, but that's not expected until after the game. All in all, it should be another great day of football for the Longhorns!