Austin FC Forecast: Near 90 at first whistle, then cooling through the match

AUSTIN, Texas — Heading out to Q2 Stadium for the Austin FC home opener? Be sure to stay hydrated! More hot and muggy weather is in the forecast for the weekend, and that includes Saturday evening.

First whistle is at 8 p.m., and we're expecting an air temperature around 90 degrees with "feels-like" temperatures in the low to mid-90s. The good news is we won't be dodging any showers or storms on Saturday. The forecast looks just about completely dry, so we're just focused on the heat.

Temperatures will become a bit more pleasant through the match against San Jose. Temperatures will be falling through the 80s by 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunset will be at 8:35 p.m., and we're expecting a mostly clear sky through Saturday evening.

The heat will continue to build through Sunday and Monday, and air temperatures could near the century mark again by Monday afternoon. Heat index values could be well into the triple digits, and a Heat Advisory may need to be issued for parts of Central Texas.

The good news is that there is some slight relief on the way. A late-season cold front will try to swing through Central Texas Monday night and Tuesday of next week. This will bring higher rain chances, and temporarily drop afternoon highs to around 90 degrees for Tuesday.

The extended forecast can be found below. In the meantime, enjoy the match!