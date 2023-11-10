ACL Weekend Two Forecast: Warm Friday, cooler weekend

A frontal system could bring a switch-up to our weekend temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas — While we did not receive rain for the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL), we expect more of the same for Weekend Two.

However, the wrinkle for Weekend Two is that we're expecting a warm Friday out ahead of a frontal boundary that'll really drop our temperatures on Saturday and Sunday mornings, all the way down to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees for morning lows.

Let's break down the trends day-by-day:

Friday

We'll be likely out ahead of the front for most of the day Friday, but by the late-afternoon to the early evening, we could start to see that wind shift as the frontal system gets closer to Central Texas. It's important to note that this will be a dry front, with no significant rainfall expected.

Saturday & Sunday

After the "Seattle" front, which is a combination of an Arctic front and a Pacific front, passes through, we're expecting cooler temperatures throughout the course of the day, especially during the morning hours. We're expecting highs getting into the upper 70s, but lows look to be in the upper 50s to near 60. Thus, if you're going out for brunch before all the fun at Zilker Park, then it's important to wear a jacket, although you'll be tying it around your waist while inside the park.

Summary

Temperatures will vary during Weekend Two, but rain chances will be minuscule, so plan on enjoying yourself as you head out to Zilker Park without the threat of any rain. However, you'll still need the jacket as you head to brunch before the Saturday and Sunday festivities.

Stick with KVUE for the latest on your forecast as the festivities get closer.

Your three-day Weekend Two forecast is summarized below.

Jordan Darensbourg on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | TikTok