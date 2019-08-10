This Saturday, tens of thousands of Longhorns and Sooners will converge at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the annual Red River Showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m., and if your plans take you northbound to see the game, take a jacket with you.

Temperatures will be in the low-40s at sunrise on Saturday, then rebound to the low-50s for kickoff at 11 a.m. Temperatures will climb to the low-60s by the end of the game under a mostly sunny sky. Wind chill shouldn't be much of a problem, with a light northeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph.

Temperatures will be milder in the mid-70s on Sunday in Dallas. Here's a look at the forecast for Dallas from our sister station WFAA:

