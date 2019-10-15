The University of Texas Longhorns are back in Austin this Saturday to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Kickoff is scheduled at 6 p.m. at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium.

Highs will be in the low 90s for Saturday afternoon, then decrease to the upper-80s at 6 p.m. for kickoff. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s and low-80s by the end of the game on Saturday evening. Expect a north wind at 5 mph.

Here's a look the extended forecast for Austin:

