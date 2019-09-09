FORT WORTH, Texas — As Hurricane Dorian inched toward Florida last week, a Miami couple decided to err on the side of caution and leave the state. Ernesto and Anna Padilla packed their car and drove to Fort Worth, Texas while Anna was 38 weeks pregnant.

"It's a long drive to Texas from Miami, Florida," Ernesto said. They stayed in Texas for a few days. Ernesto's mother lives in Fort Worth.

As the storm calmed and passed, the couple was ready to head home.

On Tuesday, the Padillas went to Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth to see Dr. Steven Suba before making the long drive home. Anna wasn't dilated and was cleared to travel, but on Wednesday morning, she started having contractions.

They called Dr. Suba again. Within 10 to 12 hours, Anna delivered her baby.

Eva Padilla was born as a Texan on Sept. 4, 2019, at 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

"Maybe she'll go back a Cowboys fan too," laughed Dr. Suba.

Nurses and hospital staff are grateful they could help this family in their new home away from home.

Ernest and Anna said they are proud to go back to Florida with a Texan.

