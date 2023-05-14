Flash flooding still possible Monday

Additional heavy rain onto an already saturated ground could lead to flooding.

AUSTIN, Texas — While we have had a wet weekend across Central Texas, we have not seen the flooding that many were expecting. But we did receive beneficial rainfall to help with our drought situation.

Many areas, especially in the Coastal Plains, received impressive totals. As of Sunday evening, some spots received up to 4 inches of rain, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA).

With this in mind, and with the potential for more rain for your Monday, the National Weather Service has placed all of the KVUE viewing area, except for Milam County, in a "slight" – 2 out of 4 – risk for excessive rainfall, with flash flooding possible in isolated spots. We will definitely watch the Coastal Plains for this potential, as they have received the most rain so far this weekend, but anywhere in Central Texas is fair game.

Timing

While we expect to start your Monday dry but muggy, storm chances could resume as we head into the afternoon hours, as a result of peak daytime heating as well as two moisture sources – a jet stream bringing in upper-level moisture from the Pacific and northern Mexico, and moisture coming in closer to the surface from the Gulf of Mexico. This will cause precipitable water (PWAT) anomalies to be much higher than normal, which usually translates to heavy rain.

Totals

With the rainfall that we have received, as well as this upcoming system, it's important to note the areas that models project will have the highest totals. While the Coastal Plains and points south of the KVUE viewing area have had the heaviest rain so far this weekend, it's actually the Hill Country that appears to be in line for the heaviest rain. Now, these models have not been totally accurate this weekend about where the heaviest rain falls or whether we see rain at all, so take this with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, your seven-day forecast is below:

