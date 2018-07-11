CENTRAL TEXAS — Mainly cloudy and cool Friday and this weekend, but the strongest cold front so far this season is due to arrive Monday afternoon.

Early forecast projections show that early morning temperatures Tuesday will be in the 30s, including a light freeze for parts of the Hill Country. Even colder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the low 30s across most of the area. A light freeze will even be possible in Austin Tuesday night.

The first freeze in the Hill Country, west of the Austin metro, typically arrives in mid-November. So, next week would be right on track with what the calendar says.

For the city of Austin, the first freeze typically arrives in early December. To be clear, as of now, no freeze is anticipated for Austin next week, though we could come close, but if it were to occur, it would be two to three weeks earlier than average.

