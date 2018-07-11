CENTRAL TEXAS — Winter is coming ... no seriously, it is.

Early forecast projections show that early morning temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday of next week could come close to the freezing mark around Austin, especially the higher elevations in the Hill Country.

The first freeze in the Hill Country, west of the Austin metro, typically arrives in mid-November. So, next week would be right on track with what the calendar says.

For the city of Austin, the first freeze typically arrives in early December. To be clear, as of now, no freeze is anticipated for Austin next week, though we could come close, but if it were to occur, it would be two to three weeks earlier than average.

After temperatures climbed to near 90 degrees in some spots for Wednesday, a huge drop in temperature is coming to Central Texas to end the work week.

In fact, temperatures are expected to range about 15 to 20 degrees below normal for the next week. It'll feel like January as opposed to November.

