AUSTIN, Texas — Have you noticed the hazy skies the last few afternoons? That's not just fog, it's smoke.

Every year, farmers in parts of Mexico and Central America will conduct agricultural burning of crops. Due to persistent southerly winds the last several days, some of the smoke has made its way into Texas making for hazy skies and reduced air quality.

On Tuesday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) reported moderate air quality in Austin, Houston, Laredo and Corpus Christi due to the smoke. An air quality of "unhealthy for sensitive groups" was reported in San Antonio.

We expect reduced air quality in Central Texas through Thursday morning, which is when a cold front will move through the area allowing for a colder and cleaner northwest wind.

You can expect periodic smoke, and reduced air quality, from Central America through the spring months.