Farmers deal with Central Texas freeze

Crews with Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls are trying to protect their crops as the KVUE Storm Team predicts several days of freezing temperatures.

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Farmers in the Texas Hill Country are busy because of freezing temperatures in the area.

Crews at Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls spent Friday covering plants with fabric and hay in hopes of saving their strawberries and flowers. The family-owned farm has four fields of strawberries and several fields of flowers. Typically, people can start picking the berries and flowers at the beginning of March.

Farmers said this year's crop was looking strong, but they are concerned several days of freezing-cold temperatures could wipe it all out.

"There is a chance," Lacy Garcia with Sweet Berry Farm said. "We are doing what we can now to protect, to prevent any damage, and after that, it's all up to God as to whether we will have a crop or not. So we are doing what we can while we can do it."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the family-owned business has been a getaway for families. In 2020, they still allowed customers to visit and pick strawberries. The rows of strawberries are 6 feet apart, so customers could practice social distancing.

The KVUE Storm Team is predicting several more days of freezing temperatures. As of Friday afternoon, Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through noon on Monday.