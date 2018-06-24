AUSTIN -- Our above-normal temperatures continue another day in Central Texas.

The Hill Country and West Texas are still on high alert for heat advisory levels. Surface temperatures will range upwards of five degrees above normal with heat indices ranging between 103 to 108 degrees.

Our body’s ability to cool itself in these blazing temperatures can be compromised if we are not careful. Here are some illnesses that could be experienced as we navigate the next few days.

Heat rash

Rashes are a skin irritation. In this case, it is caused by excessive sweating during hot, humid weather. It can appear to be a pimple or small blisters. They usually appear on the neck, upper chest, back, abdomen, groin, or elbow folds. In women, it can appear under the breasts.

To alleviate the illness, you can use powder for comfort and seek out a cool and less humid environment. Avoid using creams and ointments. Keep the rash dry so it can properly heal.

Sunburn

This is skin reddening caused by overexposure to direct sunlight and UV radiation. This can last for days, and sometimes weeks. Years of overexposure can lead to unsightly wrinkling, aging of the skin, age spots and, of course, a risk of skin cancer.

The best way to eliminate sunburn is to limit your exposure to direct sunlight, cover your skin, wear protective eyewear, use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and avoid tanning beds.

In the event that you do suffer from sunburn, stay out of the sun until your sunburn heals, use moisturizing lotion, and DO NOT break blisters.

Heat Cramps

This type of illness usually affects workers who sweat a lot during outdoor strenuous or demanding activities -- i.e. construction workers, transportation workers, field workers, etc.

Sweating depletes the body’s salt and moisture levels, which can lead to painful muscle cramps. Additionally, this could be a symptom of heat exhaustion.

To alleviate the cramps, try drinking water or a sports drink with electrolytes every 10 to 20 minutes. The CDC recommends avoiding salt tablets.

