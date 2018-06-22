Reminders for your hot rod this summer!

In between sports games, tailgate parties, barbecues, family reunions, and weekend getaways, we’re zooming the highways and interstates to get to our set destinations as quickly as possible and as cool as possible. But are we doing what’s best for our automobiles while we’re focused on packing for these events?

One could go as far as to say that our automobiles are basically apart of our families, they require tender, love, and care. They unite us with family, friends, our faith, and are critical to us holding our jobs.

Here are some reminders to extend the tender, love, and care to your whip this summer.

Air Conditioner: Make sure your cabin air filters are clean and changed according to its requirements.

Tires: Keeping an adequate and routine check on your tires and the pressure can be difficult as you dodge potholes, road construction, and detours. However, think of this. Tires gain and lose pressure based on temperature differences. Low tires tend to wear out more quickly than properly inflated tires. So, make sure you get your tires serviced as often as they require and don’t forget about your spare.

Oil: Check your owner’s manual for the proper regimen that your automobile requires for oil changes. Change your oil and oil filter as specified especially if you’re on the go for longer trips.

Belts: Make sure there are no cracks, deterioration, or looseness in the belt.

Battery: Many people think that battery issues only occur in winter. However, summer heat can wreak devastation on our car batteries. Heat and vibration are said to be its worst enemies which could cause malfunction. Look for corrosion on terminals, clamps, and make sure clamps are tight. Avoid contact with corrosive deposits and battery acid.

Fluids: As the seasons change, as the temperatures warm, our fluids can be subjected to lower levels than the requirement. Coolant fluid is especially important as surface temperatures rise. Remember to take care of your transmission fluid, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and even your windshield wiper fluid. Also, keep an eye out for leaks!

