AUSTIN, Texas — Clear skies, dry air and cool temperatures are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Lows will be in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures in the upper 50s are possible in a few spots in the Hill Country.

It's expected to be dry and warm Thursday afternoon with high temps in the low 90s in most locations.

Humidity levels will remain low through Thursday, but with the return of a southeast wind off the Gulf of Mexico, humid conditions will return this weekend.

Along with increasing amounts of humidity, temperatures will also increase this weekend through next week.

