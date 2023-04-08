ERCOT issues Weather Watch for Sunday in Austin

​This Weather Watch is due to forecasted higher temperatures and the anticipation of higher electrical demand.

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT is issuing a Weather Watch that will begin on Sunday in Austin.

This Weather Watch is due to forecasted higher temperatures and the anticipation of higher electrical demand. ERCOT reported that grid conditions are expected to be normal, however, they will be monitoring everything closely.

According to ERCOT, they set a new all-time peak demand record in August with 83,593 MW. ERCOT stated there could be more all-time peak records next week. So far this year, ERCOT has reported seven new all-time peak records, but it has not surpassed last year's peak demand records of 11.

The Weather Watch will be issued from Sunday, Aug. 6 through Monday, Aug. 7.

ERCOT issues a Weather Watch in advance when a significant increase in demand is expected. Due to the higher demand, operating reserves may be lower.

This is at least the fourth Weather Watch ERCOT has issued so far this summer, but the first for August.

To see up-to-date grid conditions, head to ERCOT's website. You can also sign up for notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).