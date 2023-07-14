ERCOT issues Weather Watch beginning on Sunday

As of July 13, ERCOT reported 81,406 MW, which makes it an unofficial July and all-time peak record.

AUSTIN, Texas — Higher forecasted temperatures and higher electrical demand have led ERCOT to issue another Weather Watch that will begin on Sunday.

ERCOT says that grid conditions are expected to be normal, but it will monitor the grid closely. According to ERCOT's 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard, a new all-time peak demand record could be set next week.

The watch will be in effect from Sunday, July 16, through Tuesday, July 18.

A Weather Watch is issued in advance when a significant increase in demand is expected. Due to this higher demand, operating reserves may be lower, according to ERCOT.

As of July 13, ERCOT reported 81,406 MW, which makes it an unofficial July and all-time peak record. Last year, ERCOT reported 11 new peak demand records, which surpassed 80 GWs.

This is at least the third Weather Watch ERCOT has issued so far this summer but the first for July.

To see up-to-date grid conditions, head to ERCOT's website. You can also sign up for notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).