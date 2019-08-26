AUSTIN, Texas — As of the 1 p.m. Wednesday advisory, the National Hurricane Center has upgraded Dorian to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The hurricane continues to move to the northwest at 13 mph.

kvue

Dorian is near Puerto Rico right now and will be over warmer waters of the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday night. The environment north of Puerto Rico includes less wind shear and less drier air, so Dorian is expected to get stronger in the coming days.

The latest track has Dorian strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane west of the Bahamas by Saturday, then a major Category 3 hurricane near the east coast of Florida by Monday. Interest from the Florida Keys to the Outer Banks of North Carolina should monitor this storm.

KVUE

Dorian is expected to produce up to three inches of rain in the Northern Leeward Islands, four to six inches for Eastern Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Northwest Bahamas, and four to eight inches along the coastal sections of the southeast United States. Life-threatening flash flooding and storm surges continue to be major threats.

Although the storm could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it is not a threat to the state of Texas at this point.

Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.

A look at the hurricane season.

KVUE

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Stay up to date with the latest by downloading KVUE's new app and following KVUE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Round Rock ISD's Cedar Ridge HS offering 'Adulting 101' class to teach basic life skills

Neighbors and family members call for change to Slaughter Lane crossing after recent fatal crashes

Manor police cracking down on bad parking

New 300-acre park planned for East Austin

VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans

Family: Newlyweds killed in accident minutes after getting married