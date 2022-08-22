DFW Weather: Upwards of 7 inches of rain causes flooding in Dallas, road closures across North Texas

Rains are still coming down across Dallas-Fort Worth, with the highest totals in eastern Dallas County and pools forming on roads throughout the region.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A flash flood warning remains in effect for Dallas County through 10 a.m. Monday, but the overnight storms have already brought deep pooling, and morning commute headaches aplenty, to roads throughout North Texas.

More than seven inches of rain fell over DFW Airport overnight, with the City of Balch Springs -- located just east of Dallas -- reporting more than 10 inches of rain in just a few hours.

Cars across the Metroplex can be seen stranded on the sides of roads, seemingly in the wake of drivers attempting -- and failing -- to drive through flooded stretches of road.

Watch live radar of the still-active storms here:

Balch Springs

In Balch Springs, the rain has led to power outages and reports of flooding Arrowdell Road at Hickory Creek. The city has opened the Balch Springs Recreation Center as a shelter in the meantime.

Dallas

Dallas ISD said some buses may be delayed as they navigate through the city.

For any questions about DISD transportation, the district urges parents to call 972-925-4BUS.

DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has also sent out a notice warning rides that both its bus and light rail services could be delayed this morning due to flooding concerns.

Duncanville

The City of Duncanville, meanwhile, is warning families that its school buses could see delays this morning because of the rains.

Fort Worth

In Fort Worth, MedStar reported that it responded to at least 23 crashes overnight and conducted at least one water rescue.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Tarrant County until 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Roads across North Texas are experiencing backups due to weather-related concerns.

Remember: As it's difficult to determine the depth of flooding on roads, officials recommend drivers never proceed through pools with their cars. In situations where that's unavoidable, here's what officials recommend you do.

DFW rainfall records to note:

*Daily record rainfall two days in a row (Sunday/Monday)

*Third wettest August on record

*Wettest month since May 2019 (8.15")

*August 2022 is the only month this year to receive above normal rainfall#wfaaweather #iamup #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/7PyHN9qnJV — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) August 22, 2022