AUSTIN, Texas — The hottest day so far for 2019 – and the first triple-digit day of the year – is expected Sunday.

Highs will be around 100 degrees area-wide.

kvue

Heat index values will be above 105 degrees in most spots and as high as 110 degrees in areas east of Austin.

kvue

A front will approach the area Sunday evening, encountering a very hot, humid and unstable airmass.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening and through the early morning hours on Monday.

kvue

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front, with highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

kvue

The Storm Prediction Center has placed northern parts of the area under a "Slight Risk" (two out of five) for severe weather late Sunday through the pre-dawn hours on Monday. The main concern would be from storms producing hail and strong winds.

kvue

Ahead of some cooler weather next week, the heat this weekend is dangerously hot and without proper precautions, heat exhaustion or heat stroke may ensue. Here are a few tips on how to stay cool this weekend:

kvue

RELATED: Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: Know the warning signs

It will be a beautiful, sunny weekend, so should you find yourself outdoors and start to feel too hot, here are some symptoms to look out for and how to decipher between heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

kvue

kvue

With this being our first hot stretch of 2019, don't forget to "Beat the Heat, Check the Backseat"! According to the National Weather Service, "One of the biggest weather-related risks during the summer months is the possibility of a child dying in a vehicle from heat stroke. The temperature inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes, and 50 degrees in an hour. This can cause hyperthermia (heat stroke) in literally a matter of minutes, particularly in children, whose body temperatures warm at a rate three to five times faster than an adult’s."

kvue

We hope you all have a great weekend and are able to enjoy the beautiful summer weather – just stay cool out there!

Stay up to date with KVUE for the latest forecast by downloading KVUE's app and following KVUE on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Riv was special.' Country star Granger Smith's son, 3, dies after drowning

4 children killed as result of crash on U.S. 77 south of Giddings

What the Beep: Why is a lane on MoPac used only for exiting?

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station