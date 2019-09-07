AUSTIN, Texas — A north wind is pushing in drier and slightly cooler air behind a front that moved through the region late Monday. Clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s are expected for Wednesday morning.

kvue

High temperatures will be below average once again on Wednesday afternoon in the upper 80s and low 90s.

kvue

The coolest temperatures behind this front will be felt on Thursday morning with lows in the low to mid-60s. A few spots in the Hill Country could even dip into the upper 50s.

kvue

Below average high temperatures return for Thursday afternoon. Warmer conditions with more humidity move in for Friday and this weekend.

kvue

