NWS: Confirmed tornado touched down in Winona

Site surveying and further details regarding speed and direction will be released soon. CBS19 will update when further details are released.

WINONA, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Winona this morning.

At 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 22, a tornado touched down in Winona. When it was originally reported, there was wind damage reported, in addition to trees being torn down and structural damage to one building in the Hussey Circle area.