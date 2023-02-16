Cold mornings and cool afternoons Friday and Saturday

An overnight light freeze is likely, with wind chills dipping to 20 degrees in some areas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The warm period from earlier this week has now come and gone, and we are now left with much cooler air behind an Arctic front that slid through late Wednesday night. This will cause highs to struggle to reach the 50s after we'd been in the 80s for Wednesday afternoon, which is a roughly 30 degree drop!

Additionally, lows tonight for some will drop into the low-to-mid 30s, resulting in a light freeze for many, especially in the Hill Country.

Additionally, with the added wind speeds, which could gust up to 30 mph, some areas Friday morning could experience wind chills around 20, so it is important to put layers on as you head out the door. Additionally, the City of Austin is activating its warming shelters for Thursday night, and the details of that can be found here.

Highs will only get to the 50s on Friday before we get drop back down to the 30s again. However, some models have printed out that we may end up not having a freeze for Friday night into Saturday morning, so it is still best to bundle up if you're headed out to party on Sixth or Rainey.

And while the colder temperatures will stick with us until the first part of the weekend, the latter part of the weekend into early next week looks to be much warmer. With winds shifting to a southerly flow, it will allow our highs Sunday to get to the lower-to-mid 70s, and highs on Monday to top out in the lower 80s.

Stick with KVUE for the latest on this developing forecast.

In the meantime, your 7-Day forecast can be found below.

Jordan Darensbourg on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok