AUSTIN, Texas — We begin the work week on a cloudy and mild note as Monday opened with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s in the Austin metro.

A few sprinkles and light showers were already painting the radar along and south of the Interstate 10 corridor Monday morning. A trough is set to enter into the region later this evening with the intent of moisture and warming conditions ahead.

Highs are expected to climb into the mid-70s but will the accompaniment of overcast skies.

Models are currently showing light to moderate showers; however, because of moisture availability, some pop-up thunderstorms could appear with gusty winds and isolated hail.

A severe weather outlook for Monday remains at a marginal risk (one out of five). A higher chance of activity is set to remain to our north.

Additionally, an area of low pressure is set to develop over West Texas Monday evening and some drier air could be pulled in ahead of the upcoming cold front.

During its passage, precipitation is set to lean more along and east of Interstate 35 heading into Tuesday morning.

Skies will quickly clear in its wake, allowing for another nice day with temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s.

By Thursday, southerly flow in place will work in conjunction with a dry line and cause a renewal of showers and storms to end the work week. A cold front is expected by Friday.

