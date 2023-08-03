Central Texas seeing fewer days at or below freezing

The average of days at or below freezing since 1979 has gotten smaller - what's to blame?

AUSTIN, Texas — Have y'all noticed that it has been warmer overall, especially during the winter? Well, you're not alone and your hunch is correct!

We've overall had fewer days at or below freezing since 1979. In 1979, we averaged 25 days in which temperatures sat at or below freezing. However, when we look at the lows in 2021-2022 as well as this past winter, we've only had an average of 11 days where we were at or below freezing.

There were a few outliers to this metric, including 1984, where there were 26 days at or below freezing. Additionally, there were 22 days below freezing in 2014. In both of these cases, La Niña is most likely to blame.

The five-year average of lowest temperatures has also increased since 1951. During the winter season of 1951, the lowest recorded temperature at Camp Mabry was 12°, whereas the coldest temperature in 2022 was only 22°.

It's important to note that during the historic 2021 winter storm, the lowest temperature of that season was recorded at only 7°. That was the coldest recorded temperature at Camp Mabry since 1990, where the low was recorded at 4°.

While it is possible that climate change may have played a part into the fewer below-freezing days and average lowest temperature of the season, it's important to note the winter trends that have not changed.

For example, the average date of the last freeze has only shrunk by one week since 1943. The five-year average of the last freeze date in 1943 was March 6, while 2023's five-year average currently stands at February 28.

February 18, 2023 was the last day we've been below freezing at Camp Mabry during this current season, and four of the last six "last freezes" took place in February.

Finally, while we don't expect any more freezing temperatures as we get closer to Astronomical Spring, we may be cooler than average for SXSW - which starts Friday.

The extended forecast for Weekend 1 of SXSW is below:

