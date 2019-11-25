Editor's note: The related video above was published in November 2018.

Lately, the KVUE staff has seen pictures of beautiful fall colors in Central Texas! There are some years that the leaves seem bright and colorful and other years that leaves are brown and dull. This contrast has to do with the weather during the growing season and weather during the late summer and early fall.

Why do leaf colors change, anyway?

Fall is a time for trees to switch from their summer green to their colorful fall yellows, oranges and reds. The yellows, oranges and reds are the leaves' natural colors. These colors are hidden by a chemical called chlorophyll.

In the spring, trees sprout leaves in order for the leaves to make food through a process called photosynthesis. Leaves then produce the chemical chlorophyll in order to trap sunlight that is later turned into sugars and starches or food for the tree. Chlorophyll is green, so the leaves look green too.

PHOTOS: Autumn colors fall across Austin

PHOTOS: Autumn colors fall across Austin Red oak leaves in the pool by Jennifer Edin Sabolcik in Austin. South shore at Lady Bird Lake on Sunday morning by Jack Thielepape. Submitted by Amy Crooks in Round Rock. Submitted by Maria Guerra. Submitted by Becky Wooley. Submitted by Kimberly Marshall. Submitted by Craig Anthony Puckett. Submitted by Becky Wooley. Submitted by Stephanie Denise. Submitted by Jenny Hutto Baker.

In the late summer months when the days are shorter, leaves slow down the production of chlorophyll in preparation for winter. This allows their natural pigments of yellow, oranges, and reds to come out.

Why are the colors brighter this year?

The spring, or growing season, was wet. Only March had slightly below-average rainfall. This allowed for trees to sprout more leaves.

RELATED: Timeline: Weather to expect on days leading up to Thanksgiving

The summer was dry. This could have caused leaves to prematurely dry and fall off, but luckily, enough of our foliage held on until fall when more rain was seen.

Warm, sunny days and cool fall nights with above-freezing temperatures are key for brighter colors in the fall. The bright light and plant sugars in leaves make the leaves shine their brightest under these weather conditions.

Enjoy the colors while they last! Know that the beautiful colors are a result of just the right weather conditions.

WATCH: It's looking and feeling like fall in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin-based Rooster Teeth executive out of job following domestic violence allegations

Brown Friday: Day after Thanksgiving is most popular day for plumbers

Austin woman warns others about counterfeit money after she says she was duped