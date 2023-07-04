Easter Weekend Forecast

After a soggy couple of days, we'll trend drier and warmer for the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTRAL, Texas — After rounds of beneficial rain the past couple of days, we'll trend drier as we enter into the holiday weekend.

Scattered showers will still be possible Friday night, but they won't be as widespread as the past couple of days. Isolated showers will be possible Saturday morning as temperatures start in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain chances lower throughout the back half of Saturday morning into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy conditions continue as temperatures trend warmer and eventually climb into the upper 60s.

The warming trend continues for Easter Sunday with afternoon highs expected to reach the lower to mid-70s. While the afternoon will be mostly cloudy, the day should remain rain-free and be ideal for any outdoor Easter activities!

The KVUE Weather Team will be tracking our next isolated rain chances at the beginning of the workweek.

Here is a look at your extended forecast:

Shane Hinton on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram