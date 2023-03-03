Here's why your car might look like it came out of a mudding competition

Heavy rain combined with an element of Texas topography leads to uncomfortable sight for previously washed cars.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Many Central Texans may have noticed that their cars all of a sudden have dust on them - what caused it?

A storm system that brought gusty winds, hail and even heavy rain in some spots across Central Texas also brought in dust from West Texas. Some areas were even briefly placed under a Dust Storm Warning as a result of the winds that came on the back end of the system Thursday evening.

This dust was then deposited with the heavy rainfall onto vehicles across the region, giving the illusion that many cars took part in a mudding competition. The 50-60 mph wind gusts were not confined to Central Texas as the Big Country, which includes cities like San Angelo, received similar wind gusts. As the system moved eastward, so did the dust, and thus, vehicles were covered in the dirty mess.

Additionally, air quality was negatively affected by the dust, with the Austin area being placed in the "moderate" air quality threshold. Those that are sensitive to dust are advised to stay inside.

We expect the dust to clear throughout the remainder of Friday before we warm to near 80 for Saturday.

Stick with KVUE for the latest on your forecast, which can be seen below.

Jordan Darensbourg on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok