Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring

KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the coming of the spring season, Texas does things a little different.

Welcome to Texas, where everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo.

Bee Cave Bob, an armadillo that lives in Katy, has been predicting the incoming spring season for years and do not always align with the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil.

To many residents in northern states, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter this Groundhog Day to their dismay.

Thankfully, Bob is "defiant and independent-minded" according to his handler, and predicted an early spring for us Texans because there "was no way he could have possibly seen his shadow today."

Bob has been assisting Texans predict an early spring or longer winter for over a decade. His legend of detecting the oncoming season matches that of Pennsylvania's Phil - seeing their shadow predicts a long winter, and no shadow means warmer and sunnier weather.